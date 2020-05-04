How to Drive More Qualified Traffic to Your Listings From a Distance

Promote your virtual tour on your listing signs for increased visibility.



The best approach to keep buyers engaged and to promote your business during this time is to offer virtual tours—this allows for leads to get a detailed sense of the property at a safe distance before setting up a private tour. This convenient, customer service-oriented approach may just be the key to unlocking business potential during these rapidly changing times. To be the most effective, make sure you are advertising this format on your listing signs—Oakley Signs & Graphics is ahead of the times and makes affordable, custom sign panels and riders that promotes virtual tours and 3D walkthroughs.



More than 50 percent of consumers use virtual experiences, whether videos or tours, to learn about new products and services, and it’s proven that more than 85 percent of listings with virtual tours get more views than traditional listings.

Virtual Tours and 3D Walkthroughs

Virtual house tours are videos that allow people to take a more realistic, visual walk through a home or apartment that’s available on the market. They can check out every room and corner from the safety and convenience of their own home with only a computer or smart phone.

Similar to a virtual house tour, 3D walkthroughs let prospective buyers tour the home without visiting the location, however these are enhanced digital renderings designed to show buyers what the unit would look like with different furniture than it currently has or without any furniture at all. Also, unlike with a virtual house tour, which offers a singular experience through the space, 3D walkthroughs allow the user to decide where they want to go in the space.

Virtual house tours and 3D walkthroughs make great complimentary methods of viewing your listing, and by adding these to your marketing plan, could significantly increase your opportunity to get buyers in the door for a private tour.

Business Benefits



1. Saves time—filters out the leads with very little intent to buy.

2. Saves money on gas.

3. Drives more traffic to your listings­—yard signs pick up tons of foot traffic, especially today when people are spending hours wandering their neighborhoods.

4. Increases web traffic—these formats extend users’ time on your site.

5. Great content for social media—interactive marketing efforts like these are more likely to get shared.

