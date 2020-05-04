Inside Real Estate Wins G2’s Best Software Companies 2020 Award

Inside Real Estate, an independently owned real estate software company, announced it was ranked as one of the Top 100 Software Companies in the world by G2.

With over 57,844 software companies on G2, Inside Real Estate was the top-ranked software company in the real estate vertical and the only all-in-one real estate platform provider included in the Top 100 rankings. Akin to The People’s Choice Awards for technology companies, G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s top software companies based on over 1M verified customer reviews, each one vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.

“Inside Real Estate is focused on empowering real estate agents, teams and brokers to profitably grow their business, while radically simplifying their day to day lives,” said Ned Stringham, CEO, Inside Real Estate. “Being recognized as the top real estate software company by G2, an achievement that can only be earned through the authentic endorsement of customers across our industry, is an incredible honor.”

In addition to being ranked the top overall real estate software company, Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform, kvCORE, received recognition for excellence across multiple attributes, including best relationship, most usable, most implementable, easiest to do business with and a leader in enterprise.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

“We’re incredibly excited about this recognition,” said Joe Skousen, president and founder, Inside Real Estate. “As an independent technology company, our success is predicated on that of our customers. The inclusion in G2’s Top 100 list is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to putting our customers first.”

Read reviews directly from Inside Real Estate users on G2. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.InsideRealEstate.com.

