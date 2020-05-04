Strategy Focus: How to Make $50k This Week

Up your strategy and convert more leads right now into buyer and seller clients, and fill your GoldMine Pipeline™ for more income.

We know business practices as you know them have changed. This is an excellent opportunity, however, to change your team’s strategy and still hit the 2020 business and income goals you set at the beginning of the year. No one can go back and make a brand-new start, but you can start today to make a brand-new ending. I have coached many agents that have sold twice the amount of business in the second half of the year than they did the first half. This is having agility—moving and making the necessary changes quickly and effectively.

Since I graduated from college, I have had this quote on my desk that has driven me to success: “The person that can change the most will succeed the most.” This has never been so true than right now, in this business climate and environment we are in. You can change your business quickly and adapt to new ways of achieving the same goals you never lost sight of. So, take these strategies and implement them right now and make $50k in the next week. This proven strategy will have you converting more leads into client relationships, and most importantly, creating a backlog of buyers and sellers that will buy from you in the next 30, 60, 90 and 180 days.

Make a commitment to change behaviors and stay razor focused on the ultimate goal: creating new client relationships every day. Implement these easy steps and you will be on your way to creating the best eight months of your life:

1. Same Goals, New Strategies

So, you are feeling down because you thought 2020 was going to be “the year” for you and your team to hit your goals. Do not fear and do not give up on yourself or your goals. You have the same goals, but you just need a new plan and strategy to achieve them. Get your written business plan and recalibrate the numbers. You can sell one more house a month for the next eight months. Why not? If you set your mind to it, it can and will happen. Adjust your monthly listing goals to make up for the last two months and even the month of May. You can and will hit the numbers if you are passionate about achieving the goals.

Remember, sometimes we face detours in life and we still get to the destination. We just get there on a different path or road, but we still make it. We were all thrown a huge curveball. Pick up your business plan and rethink and re-strategize. Ask yourself how you’re going to still hit your numbers—you just need some new and different strategies. You have the agility to move quickly and implement different strategies to still win the game.

2. Double Down on Your New Business Prospecting

Now more than any other time in your real estate career, you have to double down on your prospecting activities and calls. Again, when your desire to win is greater than the pain of losing or not making that income goal, you will try things you have never done. You will make warm calls, cold calls, expired listing calls and pretty much try anything new that has the potential to get you new business. Remember, successful agents make it happen. Pandemic or no pandemic, there is no easy, fast magic pill you can take to be successful in real estate sales. So, make a plan and set a goal to make as many calls as you have to in order to secure four listing appointments. Then make ten more calls! You’re on fire, you feel awesome, and you’re at the top of your game and can create even more success. Success breeds more success!

3. Connect With Your Sphere on Video or Facebook Live

Agents who are reaching out to their clients, friends and spheres of influence on video and Facebook Live are standing out. It is as easy as showing your community you care about them, letting them know that everyone you speak to asks how the housing market is, and giving them three great pieces of amazing news and letting them know you are taking new clients for the spring and summer market. You can write the email and then record it in one take (yes, one take), and then send that video of you with your enthusiasm and genuine care for them out in an email, and then post it on social media, too.

4. Call Expireds, Right Now

Expired listings are the very best, free, qualified leads available to you, and they’re the easiest to convert. With a proven strategy. you can convert one to two expired listings a month, and that can be a huge increase of income for you. If you would like to hear some of the Expired Strategies we use with our coaching members, schedule your FREE 30-Minute Strategy Call now. We can help you with the script strategy and how to deliver it for maximum results to secure a listing appointment on the first call.

5. 10 Calls, $10,000 Mentality: Conduct a Daily Hour of Power to Make Calls Whether you call expireds, FSBOs, leads on your GoldMine Pipeline™, open house leads from 6-10 months ago, online leads from inquiries on your listings, your past clients or your sphere, make a plan to make calls every day. The goal of these calls? Make new client opportunities for yourself. Whatever your average earned commission is (let’s say $5,000), make 10 calls and believe that at least one of those calls will result in a buyer. Ten calls = $5,000. And that buyer probably has a house they need to sell, so it’s really, 10 Calls = $10,000. If your average commission earned is $10,000, it would look more like 10 Calls = $10,000, and with a double sale, it would be 10 Calls = $20,000. Everyone always thinks it sounds better when I say it, but isn’t this reality possible? Of course it is, but you have to first believe it will happen and then get after it!

Remember, you have the ability to change your strategy and still hit your goals. Continue to forge ahead and build a backlog of business. Set appointments four to six weeks out and on video conferencing now to keep conversations moving forward. You have to double down and get two to three times the amount of potential business in your pipeline to hit your production and income goals this year. I didn’t say it would be easy. If it were easy, everyone would do it. I know you can make this happen and we are here to support and help you get there! I know for sure your efforts right now will pay off and will be worth it! Quickly implement your plan and make your $50K this week!