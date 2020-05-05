25 Real Estate-Related Entertainment to Binge While Under Quarantine

With millions of people all over the world under quarantine or stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve put together a list of real estate-related shows and documentaries to keep you entertained and caught up on the latest real estate trends.

Real Estate-Related (Free) YouTube Content

Josh Altman’s YouTube channel: Most well-known for his role on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh also has his own YouTube channel!

Grant Cardone’s YouTube channel: With 1.33M subscribers, Grant Cardone’s YouTube channel has tons of motivation for those looking to get into real estate or any type of entrepreneurially-focused business. Grant built his fortune with his real estate investment firm, Cardone Capital, that has $1 billion assets under management. He also travels the world consulting Fortune 500 companies, small business owners, startups and governments on business expansion.

“How to Make Millions in Real Estate” interview with Manny Khoshbin: Real Estate mogul Manny Khoshbin and star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and “Flipping 101,” Tarek El Moussa, discuss how they achieve million-dollar success in real estate.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Man Who Built America: In this documentary, Welsh architect Jonathan Adams journeys across America to explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpieces. Along the way, he uncovers Wright’s turbulent life story and the secrets of his background.

Living Big in a Tiny House: Bryce Langston’s YouTube channel explores tiny homes, downsized designs and sustainable living. The videos feature incredible small homes, off-the-grid living and amazing small space designs.

HGTV Shows With Free Episodes Online

You’re probably already familiar with these popular HGTV shows. But in case you missed them, now’s the perfect time to get caught up.

House Hunters– Full episodes available at HGTV.com.

Property Brothers– Full episodes available at HGTV.com, plus you can find more episodes on Hulu.

Fixer Upper– Full episodes available on HGTV.com, plus you can find more episodes on Hulu.

Flip or Flop– Full episodes available on HGTV.com, plus find more episodes on Hulu.

Real Estate-Related Shows on Hulu

Hulu also has some good real estate TV shows, some of which you may not be familiar with. Don’t have a Hulu subscription? You can sign up for a free 1-month trial and binge these shows for free while under quarantine.

Hidden Potential: California builder and designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to change the belief that all suburban homes look the same.

Good Bones: Karen and Mina, a mother/daughter duo, transform properties around their hometown of Indianapolis.

Home Town: Using found materials and old textiles, Erin and Ben Napier give modern and affordable updates to old historical houses in their small Mississippi hometown.

Real Estate-Related Shows on Netflix

Netflix offers a wide variety of real estate related content, ranging from documentary series to competition shows, and more. Here are several titles to check out:

Tiny House Nation: Renovation experts and hosts, John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin, travel across America to show off ingenious small spaces and the inventive people who live in them as well as help new families design and construct their own mini-dream home in a space no larger than 500 square feet. Also available on FYI.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world touring beautifully unconventional homes.

Amazing Interiors: Meet eccentric homeowners whose seemingly ordinary spaces are full of surprises, from a backyard roller coaster to an indoor aquarium.

Interior Design Masters: In this eight-part series presented by Fearne Cotton, aspiring designers take on commercial interior design challenges as they compete to win a life-changing design contract.

Grand Designs: Hosted by Kevin McCloud, this series presents people who take self-building houses to a new level, following every step of their ambitious plans from beginning to end.

The Apartment: With their eyes on the grand prize, amateur designers push their creative limits in this reality competition show hosted by design icon Jamie Durie.

Horror Homes: Dream homes turn into property nightmares when mold, maggots, natural disasters and other inconveniences move in.

Cabins in the Wild: Engineer Dick Strawbridge and craftsman Will Hardie tour eight unique cabins built for a pop-up hotel in Wales, and construct No. 9 on their own.

Abstract: The Art of Design: This documentary series explores the life and work of various designers around the world. Though it’s not specifically real estate-related, it is certainly inspiring if you’re interested in the design aspect of the business. As a real estate agent, you may want to check out the “Ilse Crawford: Interior Design” episode from Season 1, as well as the “Neri Oxman: Bio-Architecture” episode from Season 2.

Real Estate TV Shows on Other Networks

Here are a few other real estate-related shows, on various channels and streaming services, which you may or may not be familiar with:

How Safe Is Your House?: Available on BBC One.

My First Place: Available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

Million Dollar Listing New York: Watch full episodes for free on Bravo.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Watch full episodes for free on Bravo.

We hope these titles will help you stave off boredom—and hopefully learn some new real estate tips and tricks—during these unpredictable and unprecedented times.

