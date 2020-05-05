Extended: NAR-Funded Members TeleHealth Coverage for REALTORSÂ®

NAR PULSEâ€” Remind your agents that REALTORSÂ® have until May 31 to sign up for two months of NAR-funded access to Members TeleHealth. Upon the conclusion of the free period, they will be able to extend their coverage for just $7/month (a 50 percent savings), so they can continue to rely on effective virtual healthcare and protect themselves and their loved ones. As an additional benefit, the prior activation fee is also temporarily waived. See full details here.

Protect Your Agents From Costly Scams

During this pandemic, fraudsters are ramping up and targeting REALTORSÂ®. Make sure your agents are on alert! Share the Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness’ Tips to Avoid Fraud Scams, where they’ll also find links to NAR’s Coronavirus resources and other pandemic information.



Essential Tools and Resources Available to You Today!

Take advantage of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ Right Tools, Right Now program. Access numerous tools and resources available for FREE from the REALTORÂ® Store to earn A New Reality for Realty: An Introduction to PropTech webinar. Act by May 15!