Realtor.comÂ®: Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted byÂ realtor.comÂ® with RETechnology, speaking with Jenni Lee, live from Hawaii on distance selling in distant shoresâ€”where your clients can be 3,000 miles away. One might think with less jet travelÂ and a shaky tourist season that real estate professionals would take time off and pull back. Jenni Lee is doing the oppositeâ€”doubling down and buildingÂ her business.

What: Realtor.comÂ® Facebook Live Series “The Huddle With RETechnology” â€“ Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Tune in here.

Who: Andrew Dorn, national speaker, realtor.comÂ®; Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and RETechnology.com; Jenni Lee, REALTORÂ®, Elite Pacific Properties â€“ Hawaii Island

For more information, please visitÂ www.move.com.