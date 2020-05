Realtor.comÂ®: Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted by realtor.com® with RETechnology, speaking with Jenni Lee, live from Hawaii on distance selling in distant shores—where your clients can be 3,000 miles away. One might think with less jet travel and a shaky tourist season that real estate professionals would take time off and pull back. Jenni Lee is doing the opposite—doubling down and building her business.

What: Realtor.com® Facebook Live Series “The Huddle With RETechnology” – Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Tune in here.

Who: Andrew Dorn, national speaker, realtor.com®; Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and RETechnology.com; Jenni Lee, REALTOR®, Elite Pacific Properties – Hawaii Island

