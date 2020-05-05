Realtor.comÂ®: Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Realtor.comÂ®: Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

Realtor.comÂ®: Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii
Share This Post Now!

This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted byÂ realtor.comÂ® with RETechnology, speaking with Jenni Lee, live from Hawaii on distance selling in distant shoresâ€”where your clients can be 3,000 miles away. One might think with less jet travelÂ and a shaky tourist season that real estate professionals would take time off and pull back. Jenni Lee is doing the oppositeâ€”doubling down and buildingÂ her business.

What: Realtor.comÂ® Facebook Live Series “The Huddle With RETechnology” â€“ Sheltering in Paradise, Live From Hawaii

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Tune in here.

Who: Andrew Dorn, national speaker, realtor.comÂ®; Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and RETechnology.com; Jenni Lee, REALTORÂ®, Elite Pacific Properties â€“ Hawaii Island

For more information, please visitÂ www.move.com.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.57