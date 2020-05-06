The 2020 Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Join Us in Recognizing Paul Boomsma

﻿

Paul Boomsma

President & CEO

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®



Paul Boomsma brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his role of president and CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global community of 565 member brokerages in more than 70 countries spanning six continents.

Before assuming his current role in 2018, Boomsma created the highly successful Luxury Portfolio International® division for LeadingRE, previously serving as its president. He also headed operations and strategic marketing for LeadingRE as COO.

Boomsma began his career marketing luxury office towers and later joined a top residential firm before becoming national marketing director for a major franchise. Today, he is a frequent industry speaker and has been recognized for his leadership in numerous industry rankings.

“I have the privilege of working on behalf of the world’s best real estate firms,” says Boomsma. “With leadership from our board of directors and the efforts of our outstanding staff, we deliver a wide range of tools and programs designed to help our member brokerages thrive as market leaders. I take our slogan, ‘Making the Best Brokerages Better,’ quite seriously, so my focus is on ensuring that the services we offer make a real difference for our members—whether in learning, business development, marketing or technology.”

In 2019, one of the initiatives Boomsma spearheaded was LeadingRE’s series of regional broker forums. The company hit six cities in about two weeks and had the opportunity to meet with many of its brokers to discuss the industry landscape. According to Boomsma, the intimate format of these forums fostered conversations and connections that were especially meaningful.

“As the industry evolves, the importance of embracing innovation and responding creatively to market demands is undeniable,” he explains. “Each of our member brokerages began as an independent startup, and they carry that spirit in their DNA—always striving to perform better, integrate new tools and capture new opportunities.

“That said, the relationship side of our business cannot be undervalued, and I strongly believe that those who continue to focus on delivering a personalized, superior experience for homebuyers and sellers will come out on top.”



