Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Hosting Virtual Mega Open House Weekend May 16-17

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Virtual Mega Open House Weekend returns Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17, 2020. Open to everyone, the event makes the company’s listings of available homes safely accessible to prospective buyers.

“Our company is fully prepared to conduct business virtually, serving buyers and sellers alike,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “Our Mega Open House Weekend makes it possible to virtually tour dozens of homes for sale throughout Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home.”

In March, the company hosted a Virtual Mega Open House Weekend with virtual home tours and more than 70 virtual open houses. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty experienced 1,449 link clicks to view homes during the event.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Network Realty agents offer virtual open houses via social media during the Virtual Mega Open House Weekend. Some listings can be viewed by clicking on a video open house link via Facebook. Other open houses are offered at specific times via Facebook Live streaming. The company’s REALTORS® are scheduling the dates and times of the live streaming virtual open houses, and promoting them on their Facebook pages. Prospective buyers may also schedule a virtual hosted open house tour by appointment via a private Facetime call using Apple products, the Whatsup app or Facebook messenger. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has invited the new home builder community to participate in the Virtual Mega Open House weekend.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has all of the systems in place to use technology to list, promote, show and sell homes virtually from viewing to closing, serving buyers and sellers alike. Visit the company’s Facebook page to see all of the homes featured in the Virtual Mega Open House weekend on May 16-17.

For more information, please visit www.floridanetworkrealty.com.