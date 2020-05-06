Homesnap Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020

For its third consecutive year, Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, has been recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2020 in the publication’s fifth annual ranking of the fast-growing private company sector.

“Great companies are made up of great people and we are lucky to have so many of them here at Homesnap,” said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap. “We’ve worked very hard to build a positive and enduring company culture, and we are grateful for the recognition of our commitment to our organizational health and to supporting the personal and professional growth of our team.”

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of nearly 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out just 395 winning companies. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed and audited the data, and employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results. The strongest scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work and these companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management and diversity.

“What makes Homesnap a great place to work extends far beyond our benefits and flexible work schedules—it’s our team comprised of passionate, innovative and driven individuals,” said Dana Aldis, SVP of people and customer experience at Homesnap. “At Homesnap, we ensure each and every team member knows the value of their contributions, and open communication within our company creates a culture of purpose-driven individuals that see their roles as more than just a job, but something larger than themselves.”

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.

