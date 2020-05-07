Realty ONE Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary With a Day of Generous Donations and Giving

The UNBrokerage marked ONE Day, May 1, with a large donation for mental health awareness month and company-wide give back



Realty ONE Group International celebrated its 15th anniversary on Friday, May 1, with its annual ONE Day by giving back nationally to the local communities they serve. To keep everyone safe though during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the UNBrokerage launched new creative ways to virtually make a difference and donated $11,111 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as May is Mental Health Awareness month.

“There’s lots of uncertainty in the world right now and people may need access to mental health care and mental support,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We’re excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary in real estate but even more proud of how we’re impacting lives meaningfully, which is a significant part of our COOLTURE.”

The rapidly-growing franchisor launched a special ONE Day website featuring 15 ways —a nod to the 15th anniversary­—to virtually make a difference and bring positivity to lives in local communities. The company’s far-reaching network of franchise owners shared their charitable give back efforts using the #GiveONEBack hashtag. Realty ONE Group professionals assisted the elderly, donated food, made masks, cooked lunch for their local law enforcement, and much more.



“The need continues to be great which means we have to do more than our part to help each other, support our partners in local business and to be as charitable and gracious as we can possibly be,” said Jewgieniew. “It was important to us to also recognize the work that organizations like NAMI do to bring awareness to mental health every day and especially now for frontline workers and others who may be experiencing trauma.”

Realty ONE Group recently shared a short video the company produced thanking healthcare professionals and frontline workers. The two-minute video is a short story about the world needing superheroes and was narrated by an adorable collection of the children of Realty ONE Group families who ended the piece by thanking heroes around the world.

The video is posted on the #GiveONEBack webpage with a gallery of photos from ONE Day and the 15 ways to give virtually. Realty ONE Group will share one of these a day on its social networks.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com/giveoneback.