Toys to Keep Kids Busy During Quarantine

Being stuck at home can quickly become overwhelming, especially for young children and their parents. As we work together to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus, it’s important to find activities to keep children busy and engaged. Here are some activities you can set up for your kids to help get them—and you—through each day.

Puzzles

No matter the age, puzzles can be enjoyed by all. With all different sizes, materials and images, your children can pass the time while learning patience, teamwork and strategy, and creating something beautiful. You can even glue and frame the puzzle when it is done to show off their hard work.

Play-Doh

Every kid loves playing with their hands, so why not let them sculpt a masterpiece with Play-Doh. This is a great artsy craft for indoor and outdoor play, and an easy cleanup when done. Create sculptures and mold imagination with this simple, hands-on toy.

Content Square 1.

Lego

Speaking of sculpting, Lego is a perfect toy to express imagination and creativity in a buildable form. With many different kits, some including characters and objects from their favorite movies, the possibilities are endless. Great for all ages toddler and up, including adults, this is a toy the whole family can play together.

Giant Jenga

A game you can enjoy as a family, Giant Jenga is a great addition to your living room, playroom or even your backyard. Team up or let your kids play one-on-one for friendly competition.