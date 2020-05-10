The Brian Buffini Show: Real Estate’s One-Stop Shop, an Interview With Ken Trepeta

In these difficult days, it’s reassuring to know that there are people behind the scenes helping to make the gift of homeownership a reality for many. In this episode of The Brian Buffini Show, Brian interviews Ken Trepeta, RESPRO® president and executive director, to learn how real estate professionals around the country are still closing transactions in the middle of a pandemic, advice on forbearances and technologies being used in the marketplace to facilitate transactions.

