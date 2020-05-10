CENTURY 21 Brands RPR Nationwide

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), a national real estate data platform, announced that they are working with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, to provide CENTURY 21® branded materials to REALTORS® in the CENTURY 21 System as part of a nationwide RPR Broker Tool Set program.

The custom branded materials will be available to REALTORS® when accessing the RPR® website and app, as well as when agents create one of RPR’s eight customizable reports for their clients. By customizing the branding for the RPR platform, the CENTURY 21 brand has helped to ensure that agents maximize a variety of benefits, including preparing property valuations, listing presentations, buyer tours, open houses, and prospecting campaigns.

“Our goal is to ensure that all CENTURY 21-affiliated REALTORS® have access to the best resources available to deliver an extraordinary level of client service,” said Bryon Ellington, chief operating officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The collaboration with Realtors Property Resource® allows us to provide them with an efficient and seamless way to create materials critical to their real estate transactions, especially important during these times when the demand for virtual solutions is higher than ever.”

Content Square 1.

RPR® is offered exclusively to REALTORS® as a member benefit from the National Association of REALTORS®. This benefit allows them access to the platform’s data sets which range from tax and mortgage history to listings, sales, valuations, demographics and school information. As a powerful marketing tool, RPR® also allows REALTORS® to create robust, client-friendly reports that can be printed, emailed or texted from anywhere at any time.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com or www.narrpr.com.