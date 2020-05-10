Realty ONE Group Ranked a Top Franchisor by Entrepreneur

Realty ONE Group International was named to Entrepreneur’s 2020 list of Top Budget-Friendly Franchisors, showcasing the UNBrokerage’s value for entrepreneurs who want to own a full-service real estate franchise.

Realty ONE Group rose to the No. 8 spot on the list of 100 top ranked franchisors in the nation, many of which are household brands. Ranking criteria is based on franchisor size, growth, brand strength, financial strength and financial stability.

“Entrepreneur’s recognition and ranking really solidifies that we’re ONE of the best values in the real estate industry, offering less risk with high reward,” said Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group. “Our business model offers COOLTURE, coaching, proprietary technology, support, and so much more! It’s irresistible to ambitious entrepreneurs and it offers them the opportunity to build a fun and successful franchise that becomes a big part of their legacy.”

Realty ONE Group continues to attract new franchise owners and real estate professionals having recently launched new websites like OwnAONE.com and WakingUpToWin.com, while ramping up digital marketing efforts, conducting daily Town Hall web meetings, releasing new podcasts, and hosting virtual VIP tours to introduce the thriving business to entrepreneurs across the globe.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a lifestyle brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE (cool + culture), while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies. The company now has more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 locations across 42 states, Washington D.C. and Canada, and has doubled its national footprint and market share in the past 24 months.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.