Tiffany Curry, Real Estate Broker, Becomes First 100-Percent African American Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Franchise Owner in the World

Real estate leader Tiffany Curry acquired a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Houston, Texas. Curry becomes the first 100-percent African American owner of a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in the world. The new company will operate as BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®.

Curry’s new startup company has launched in Houston’s Upper Kirby area with agents that specialize throughout the Greater Houston and surrounding areas, including in the luxury and global markets. The firm pairs a franchise with a boutique appeal where agents and clients receive personal service and hands-on support. Curry looks to grow the company into one of the nation’s top 75 brokerages over the next 10 years with a location in each of Houston’s high traffic areas.

“Over the last 12 years I have traveled the nation, networking with some of real estate’s brightest talents. I’m thrilled to bring that mix of creativity and innovation to the Greater Houston real estate market,” said Curry. “I look forward to growing a diverse company for all generations, backgrounds and for professionals at different stages of life.”

Curry is excited to be an owner of a Warren Buffett-affiliated company and the first woman-owned BHHS in Houston.

A top Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent over the years, she has received numerous production recognitions including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle awards. With a well-rounded, solid background as a certified relocation specialist for over 12 years, Curry has achieved outstanding success with many of the top relocation companies in the industry. From corporate executives, engineers, physicians, professional athletes and tech startups, she has worked with a number of Houston’s top professionals. Curry holds the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar GUILD designation for successfully marketing and selling million-dollar homes.

“Tiffany Curry is a talented leader who brings out the very best in those who work with her,” said Chris Stuart, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. “Over the years her teams have been motivated, well-trained and laser-focused on clients’ varying needs. The same should be expected of Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®.

Curry encourages people to think bigger and to always press forward. “I refused to be defined by walls, and so should you,” said Curry. “In the words of Babe Ruth, ‘It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.’ I always tell aspiring entrepreneurs; you can achieve anything in life if you put your mind to it. More than 83 percent of my business has never looked like me; that has never deterred me from achieving my goals or business aspirations. I have always known that I wanted to own a real estate franchise even though the majority of owners I saw didn’t look like me. It never stopped me from seeing where I wanted to be.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.

