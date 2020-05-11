New Habits for New Business

Set, track and achieve team goals for immediate success!



Right now is the time to up your daily routine to make it a successful next 7.5 months! It can be your best year ever if you adapt and shift into new business practices quickly and with total drive and commitment.

This will require trying new things, but I can promise you it will be totally worth it. You will love the results and you will create even more new opportunities for you and your team to succeed not only in 2020 but for years to come.

Get yourself and your team into new daily habits that create new client relationships, listings, sales and income. Start this week; in fact, start today after you read this article. It’s GO time—we must up our sales game now to ensure future success! Here are some strategies that you and your team can implement right now that will create appointments, listings, sales and income for the next 30, 60 and 90 days:

Content Square 1.

1. Set a daily goal for prospecting. Each night, set up your success plan for tomorrow. How many calls and contacts are you going to make and add? How many people will you contact from your sphere or expireds and FSBOs lists, or from the potential business already in your GoldMine Pipline™? Set your goals and timeblock by scheduling appointments into your calendar in your phone so nothing interferes with this commitment. Afterall, your income is riding on it!

2. Set a weekly number goal for new listing or showing appointments. It all starts with appointments. Appointments make listings and sales happen. Without an appointment, you will not make any income. By setting a goal for the number of listing and showing appointments you desire each week, you are now focused on the activity that brings you one step closer to a WIN! You must add value to get yourself in the door and keep the conversation going forward. Setting appointments, both in person and virtually, help you progress the client through the stages of the sales process. Setting a goal for the number of listing and showing appointments helps you become totally focused on that one thing—getting an appointment. Make as many calls that you need to in order to secure four listing appointments a week, for example. Then, once you hit that goal, make 10 more calls! So much will happen, and you will be on your way to more listings and sales each month, and the income, of course, will follow.

3. Set a number goal for new ‘under contract’ homes and newly signed listing agreements. Without a goal, you are basically saying, “I am going to see what happens.” That doesn’t work. You have to make your own success happen and it will increase and materialize if you have set goals and targets to achieve. Set a goal for how many new listing and sales you need each month to hit your income goals, and then track it daily and weekly. Up your calls if you are not achieving that number, and if you are ahead of your target, then keep that up and next month set higher goals!



4. Track your results. What is tracked and measured improves! And if you share these results with someone else, you will double your improvements and have exponential growth! Accountability coaches help you hit your desired numbers and, therefore, help you develop a new daily routine and focus. Tracking shows you how far you have come and helps you double or triple the number of appointments and sales you create and close for yourself—it’s awesome!



Learn to set goals and develop your focus on making appointments your priority. Pandemic or not, this strategy is proven and will create unbelievable success for you immediately and in the long-term. You can make a decision today to help your team and your team members commit to recalibrating your goals for the next seven-plus months. But you have to start now and lead your team into realizing their potential. They can make it happen just by increasing their awareness on setting targeted goals and then being hyper-focused on making sure they achieve them.

Content Square 2.

Click here to request Sherri’s FREE copy of the GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to drive listings and sales. To book Sherri for a webinar for your team, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.