Carbon Monoxide: Potential Hazard

By the Experts at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

It’s worthwhile to address a potential hazard that arises with use of fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces and water heaters: carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas produced by the combustion of fuels such as natural gas, oil, and propane in devices including furnaces, water heaters and stoves. These items are designed to vent the CO to the outside, but harmful interior levels of CO can result from incomplete combustion of fuel, improper installation, or blockages, leaks or cracks in the venting systems. Very high levels of CO can lead to incapacitation or death, with victims sometimes never having been aware they were being poisoned.

Homeowners can take action against potential carbon monoxide poisoning by taking the following steps:

– Never use a gas stove or oven to heat the home, even temporarily.

– Have all fuel-burning appliances professionally inspected annually, preferably before the start of the cold weather season when heaters and furnaces are first used.

– These appliances include gas stoves and ovens, furnaces and heaters, water heaters and gas clothes dryers.

– All such devices should be properly installed and vented to the outside.

– If repairs are necessary, have them performed by a qualified technician.

– Always use the proper fuel specified for the device.

– Have flues and chimneys for gas fireplaces inspected regularly for cracks, leaks and blockages that may allow a buildup of CO to occur.

– Do not start a vehicle in a closed garage or idle the engine in the garage even when the garage door is open.

– Gasoline-powered generators and charcoal grills must never be used indoors.

– Purchase a CO detector (either battery operated, hard wired or plug-in) and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper location and installation.

-Installation of working CO detectors in residential properties is now required by law in most states.

– Learn what to do if the CO alarm activates. If anyone in the home experiences symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, or confusion, everyone should leave immediately and seek medical attention. If no symptoms are felt, open doors and windows immediately and shut off all fuel-burning devices that may be potential sources of CO.

Enjoy the comfort and safety of home all year long.

