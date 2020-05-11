A Hands-On Approach to Real Estate Success

Danielle and Daniel Durbin

REALTORS®

The Durbin Realty Group, Fathom Realty

Dallas, Texas

www.durbinrealtygroup.com

Region served: Northern Collin County

Years in real estate: Danielle: 3; Daniel: 2

Number of offices: We operate virtually.

Number of team members: 2

Key to staying profitable: Develop long-term relationships.

Best time management tip: Get things done quickly.

How does your company stay flexible and current?

As the business continues to become more virtual, we’re constantly looking for ways to service our clients from this standpoint. This begins with doing everything we can to make the process a win-win for each party involved in any given transaction by offering different listing packages based on the needs of the client and their goals and objectives. We also move a ton of new construction in the area, so it’s important that we have the proper skillset and knowledge to support clients through the process. In order to be truly authentic, we look past the presentation and instead focus on the conversation. By asking questions and reading between the lines, we’re able to peel back the layers and pry further into what clients are actually saying. This provides the greatest opportunity to stay nimble around our approach and effectively communicate while understanding their objectives.

What is your secret to staying relevant in the ever-changing real estate landscape?

Staying relevant is all about being up to date on current market trends and how things are shifting. It’s also important to be on the cutting edge in regard to what buyers want on the product and design side. As the landscape continues to change, we’re committed to staying on top of our education and designations and being up to speed with what’s changing so that we know how best to counsel our clients.

In what ways are you using technology to better serve your clients?

A lot of our marketing is virtual, so we push it out via various social media platforms. In fact, we get a lot of inquiries on our social media posts from people wanting more information about the properties we have that are coming soon to the market. While social media is a key component, word of mouth is also essential. Agents and clients alike know they can reach out to us at any time about the inventory in our pipeline. Our broker also provides us with a full CRM, website and online advertising platform through kvCORE for free. This platform allows us to boost properties and further increase exposure for listings via single-property websites.

What sets the company apart from the competition?

The fact that Fathom Realty allows us to brand ourselves. People know us as The Durbin Realty Group first, which is part of Fathom Realty, because of the individual branding encouraged by our broker. Our own branding creates relevance when it comes to our business name, unique style and personality through the visibility of our personal logo, and that has proven to be a huge benefit to us in our local market. Another point of differentiation is the fact that Fathom Realty is a fee-based broker, not a discount broker; we still take a full-service, hands-on approach. This type of business model allows us to productively invest in our business.

Why Fathom Realty?

The leadership is one of the biggest reasons we chose to join the brokerage. Founder and CEO Joshua Harley has the vision and heart to lead the company, and for us, it was important that we align with a company that shares the same morals and values we live by. They also have a great support system through the availability of our broker, district directors and company Facebook page, so any questions we have are answered quickly.

Where do you see The Durbin Realty Group as we head toward the future?

We’re thinking about growing a team and what that might look like for us. It’s been difficult to commit to this though, as we enjoy being personally involved in every aspect of the transaction from start to finish. At the end of the day, our business will continue to be centered 100 percent around our faith. We’re grateful, thankful and humble to have achieved the level of success we’ve seen so quickly.



For more information, please visit www.fathomcareers.com.

