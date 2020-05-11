Latter & Blum Selected for Membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® and Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ®

Latter & Blum was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ®, Lacey Conway, Latter & Blum president and CEO, announced.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® (LeadingRE) is a global real estateÂ community comprised ofÂ 550 real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. With 5,000 offices and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries, these firms represent 1.25 million global transactions annually.

This distinction ensures that Latter & Blum clients are working with exceptional local professionals who also deliver connections to buyers and quality real estate companies across the country and around the world. The company also benefits from LeadingRE’s industry-leading international referral network, award-winning learning programs and events, professional marketing resources, and more.

Content Square 1.

Latter & Blum also earned membership in Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® (LPI), an exclusive group of LeadingRE firms that hold significant luxury market share and demonstrate a commitment to the high-end. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets approximately 50,000 luxury homes annually.

Based in the United States, LPI is backed by the experience of the most well respected and renowned experts in luxury real estate in markets worldwide. This group collectively has wide spans of experience in the high-end luxury real estate market.

Conway notes that selection as a member of LeadingRE and LPI represents another step in the firm’s growth and its strength in the market.

Content Square 2.

“We are very excited to be a part of the LeadingRE family and look forward to developing relationships with other highly professional brokers from around the world as a benefit to our sellers and our area,” said Conway. “It’s an honor to be counted among such a prestigious group. We expect that the affiliation will be a great benefit to our sellers, the company and the communities we serve.”

“We are delighted to have Latter & Blum as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation across Louisiana, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “As a member of LeadingRE and LPI, Latter & Blum combines authentic, local expertise with unparalleled global resources.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.