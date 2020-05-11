Navigating the New Real Estate Reality

We’re all experiencing a new real estate reality. Suddenly, everything has changed, and we are coming to terms with what that looks like and what it means for our business and our families.

I recently said to my team that it feels a lot like we’re building a plane while we’re flying it. Putting all the pieces together and systems in place, we’re adapting and shifting to whatever is happening next and helping our Power Agent members do the same.

As human beings, uncertainty and sudden change are stressful. They create fear, and that fear brings about three responses: Flight, Freeze or Fight.

Flight: A lot will leave the industry. Not having the ability to do things “the way they’ve always been done” seems too monumental a mountain to scale.

Freeze: Some will stay in the business technically, but take no action in their business and wait for outside forces to step in with an answer.

Fight: A lot will take this head-on with the following attitude: “I’m not sure where to start, but I will take daily action, tap into new technology, learn as much as possible and lean into new opportunities.”

The truth is that all of us will probably feel a little of all three, and that’s more than alright. Things are going to feel a little like a rollercoaster for a while, and that’s to be expected. Give yourself the space to go through it, but don’t park yourself in freeze mode. Action is a great equalizer, as it helps us channel emotions in a positive way.

Here’s one thing I know: Change is in our DNA. We’ve been evolving and changing and adapting and overcoming since the first human beings roamed the Earth. When our country’s ancestors came over on the Mayflower—and the millions of people who have come to this country with nothing and built themselves and their families since—there was no seven-point plan for new land success.

But there was HOPE. And tenacity. And faith. And courage. And action. And community.

The most successful agents that I see right now are reaching for the opportunities in the crisis by…

– Getting laser-focused on what they need to do

– Working ON their business, not just IN it

– Upping their social media game

– Improving their digital/virtual listing appointment

– Increasing their technology skills

– Proactively reaching out to their sphere and farm

I’m hosting free online courses every week to help guide agents and brokers through this time with hope, humor and how-tos. We’re here to help!

