RE/MAX Announces New Members of Approved Suppliers Program

RE/MAX, LLC, announced the addition of three companies to the RE/MAX Approved Suppliers program, a list of vetted companies providing business services to the RE/MAX network. With over 100 participating companies, the RE/MAX Approved Suppliers program is one of the largest of its kind in the real estate industry.

The following companies have joined the program:

Trainual

Trainual is a leading online training platform that helps growing businesses organize onboarding and training. Brokers can utilize starter templates built by top professionals to document the processes, policies and procedures their agents need to know. Information can be clearly organized and presented in a centralized, consistent way and accessible at any time by desktop or mobile phone. Most importantly, brokers can seamlessly onboard, train, and empower their agents for success, thereby lowering attrition rates.

“From day one, our goal is to help our global network of real estate agents succeed,” said Joey Glenn, director of strategic alliances for RE/MAX. “Onboarding is a crucial step in setting up new teammates to utilize all the benefits of the brand. Trainual makes that process simple and effective for both brokers and agents.”

RICOH Tours

RICOH Tours is a game-changing all-in-one mobile app solution that works with any mobile phone and RICOH THETA camera to create professional quality 360-degree virtual property tours in 15 minutes. RICOH Tours virtual tour solution costs 90 percent less than 3D scanning.

“Now, more than ever, real estate agents need options when it comes to marketing a home in the digital world,” said Glenn. “RICOH Tours helps our agents produce virtual tours, which are invaluable for our agents who live in markets where in-person home tours and open houses may not be possible at this time.”

HALO

HALO Branded Solutions creates a RE/MAX brand presence through strategic use of custom and trending promotional products and apparel. HALO provides marketing tools for recruiting, client appreciation, marketing events, and more, where brand extension is essential. HALO’s goal is to eventually provide products to RE/MAX markets outside the U.S.

“RE/MAX leads the industry in brand awareness and HALO is one way our agents can leverage our iconic marks on products and apparel,” said Glenn. “HALO has been an industry leader for over six decades, offering turnkey marketing solutions at cost-effective prices, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program.”

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to software, RE/MAX Approved Suppliers provide powerful tools to help agents run a successful business.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.