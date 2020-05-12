William Raveis Real Estate Introduces Raveis Refresh, a Concierge Solution for Homeowners

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) launched Raveis Refresh, a full-service, pre-listing concierge program offering seamless solutions, with no out-of-pocket expenses for the homeowner. For sellers, Raveis Refresh prepares their homes for sale—from impactful renovations and cosmetic upgrades to professional staging and design—to make them more appealing to buyers and stand out versus other competitive offerings in the marketplace. The ultimate goal is for the home to sell faster and for top dollar.

“In real estate, we know first impressions count. Our goal is to make the process of selling and buying a home more advantageous for our clients,” said WRRE Co-President Ryan Raveis. “Raveis Refresh delivers value consistent with our family-owned business: We always strive for innovative ways to serve our agents and their clients. Unlike other programs out in the market, we have personalized solutions for buyers and sellers, for projects big and small.”

Once a client lists their home with a William Raveis agent, Raveis Refresh performs a professional design consultation to determine which high-impact improvements will help the property perform. A proprietary platform of qualified, vetted professional vendors is available to execute whatever services may be needed in order to best prepare the home for sale, including design, staging, upgrades or renovations, landscaping, moving and packing, and temporary housing.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, staged homes sell 87 percent faster and for 3 percent more than non-staged homes.

Raveis Refresh is available for every listing, no matter the price point. The program also fronts the cost of improvements, so homeowners can garner the most value from the marketplace.

The Raveis Refresh program is also available to buyers who wish to upgrade or put the finishing touches on their future home and make it their own.

“Walking away from your dream home just because the kitchen or bathroom is not to your liking is no longer necessary with Raveis Refresh,” said Raveis.

Raveis Refresh is delivered in coordination with Zoom Casa, a national concierge platform for agents.