Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel Discuss 2020 Elections at REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel participated in the 2020 REALTORSÂ® Virtual Legislative Meetings on Tuesday afternoon as part of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) annual Federal Legislative and Political Forum. Christie and Emanuel considered the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 elections while addressing issues impacting real estate as the nation begins to emerge from lockdown orders.

“In a major election yearâ€”and in the midst of a global pandemicâ€”NAR’s collaboration at every level of government becomes more important than ever,”Â said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif.Â “We’d like to thankÂ Governor Christie and Mayor Emanuel for joining us today. AndÂ as we look to ensure that every policy change helps position real estate to lead in America’s economic recovery, furthering these conversations with lawmakers remains key to the future of our industry.”

Content from theÂ 2020 REALTORSÂ®Â Legislative MeetingsÂ is being offered at no cost to NAR members, ensuring all of America’s 1.4 million REALTORSÂ®Â are able to engage in and benefit from this week’s conference sessions. This year marks the first virtual iteration of NAR’s legislative meetings, which bring around 10,000 REALTORSÂ®Â to Washington, D.C every May. Nearly 20,000 had registered as of Tuesday morning.

“I was glad to join NAR to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 national election today, which are both vitally important because of the impact both have had and will have on the future of the American economy,” said Christie, who served as New Jersey’s Governor from 2010-2018. “I look forward to continuing to have these discussions with the real estate industry to help move our country forward.”

Emanuel, a Democrat who also served as White House Chief of Staff for President Obama, offered his perspective on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection process.

“It’s a political decision as much as it is a personal decision,” the 55th mayor of Chicago said of the choice before Vice President Biden. “You’re going to try to figure out, does this political strength match up with what I need in September and October to win?”

As a new President, Emanuel said, “You’re going to get up from the Cabinet Room and walk into the Oval Office. Your staff is going to be divided and your cabinet is going to be dividedâ€¦ But when you walk into that room, what person is going to follow you? A selection of a Vice Presidentâ€¦ is [about] a partnership, and that’s something that only one person can vet.”

NAR Political and Legislative Forum Chair John Blom moderated Thursday’s discussion, alongside Vice Chair Matt Silver

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.