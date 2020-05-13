Making a Difference, Doing Good: Join Us in Congratulating RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers

Right now, the entire world is experiencing an unprecedented crisis that’s impacting every segment of our lives: the economy, jobs, housing, even our day-to-day routines. That’s why it’s more important than ever to focus on the good—on the individuals and businesses that are continuously contributing and innovating to improve the industry. Today, we would like to shine the spotlight on RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers.

In January, we announced the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, a dynamic group of 300 individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Please join us congratulating them.

Within the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the third-annual Hall of Fame:

Paul Boomsma

President & CEO,

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®



Brian Buffini

CEO & Founder,

Buffini & Company



Harold Crye

Principal & CEO,

Crye-Leike REALTORS®

Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof

Managing Partners,

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Dan Elsea and Stuart Elsea

President, Brokerage Services,

President, Financial Services,

Real Estate One Family of Companies

Georgianna Findley Finn

Co-Owner/Founder,

Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc.

Lawrence “Larry” Flick IV

Chairman,

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Bob Hale

President & CEO,

Houston Association of REALTORS®

Dave and Gail Liniger

Co-Founders,

Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Nick Shivers

President & CEO,

The Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central

RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers – Category Highlights



Achievers

York Baur, MoxiWorks

Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate

Marty Rodriguez, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez

Doug Seabolt, Rocket Homes; ForSaleByOwner.com

Crusaders

Sam DeBord, Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Keisha Hosea, KASI Homes

Anthony Vulin, The Collective, Realty

Futurists

Jon Coile, HomeServices of America

Jay Farner, Quicken Loans

Rikki Rogers, Curbio

Ryan Schneider, Realogy Holdings Corp.

Influencers

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

Vince Malta, The National Association of REALTORS®

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

Sue Yannacone, Coldwell Banker, NRT

Inspirations

Angela Hucles Mangano, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Bruce Johnson, RE/MAX of Wasaga Beach

Nicole Nicolay, Compass

Candice Payne, 5th Group Realty & Management

Luminaries

Allan Dalton, Real Living Real Estate; HSF Affiliates

Gary Keller, Keller Williams

Pamela Liebman, The Corcoran Group

Diane Ramirez, Halstead Real Estate

Trailblazers

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX

Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom

James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.

Bill Scavone, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Trendsetters

Kelley Dunn-Feliz, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Victoria Gillespie, The National Association of REALTORS®

John Mazur, Homesnap

Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, JP and Associates REALTORS®

For more on the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia's Real Estate magazine.



