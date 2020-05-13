Making a Difference, Doing Good: Join Us in Congratulating RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers

Right now, the entire world is experiencing an unprecedented crisis that’s impacting every segment of our lives: the economy, jobs, housing, even our day-to-day routines. That’s why it’s more important than ever to focus on the good—on the individuals and businesses that are continuously contributing and innovating to improve the industry. Today, we would like to shine the spotlight on RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers.
In January, we announced the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, a dynamic group of 300 individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.
Please join us congratulating them.
Within the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the third-annual Hall of Fame:
Paul Boomsma
President & CEO,
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Brian Buffini
CEO & Founder,
Buffini & Company
Harold Crye
Principal & CEO,
Crye-Leike REALTORS®
Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof
Managing Partners,
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
Dan Elsea and Stuart Elsea
President, Brokerage Services,
President, Financial Services,
Real Estate One Family of Companies
Georgianna Findley Finn
Co-Owner/Founder,
Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc.
Lawrence “Larry” Flick IV
Chairman,
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®
Bob Hale
President & CEO,
Houston Association of REALTORS®
Dave and Gail Liniger
Co-Founders,
Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Nick Shivers
President & CEO,
The Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central
RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers – Category Highlights
Achievers
York Baur, MoxiWorks
Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate
Marty Rodriguez, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez
Doug Seabolt, Rocket Homes; ForSaleByOwner.com
Crusaders
Sam DeBord, Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)
Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®
Keisha Hosea, KASI Homes
Anthony Vulin, The Collective, Realty
Futurists
Jon Coile, HomeServices of America
Jay Farner, Quicken Loans
Rikki Rogers, Curbio
Ryan Schneider, Realogy Holdings Corp.
Influencers
Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters
Vince Malta, The National Association of REALTORS®
Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International
Sue Yannacone, Coldwell Banker, NRT
Inspirations
Angela Hucles Mangano, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Bruce Johnson, RE/MAX of Wasaga Beach
Nicole Nicolay, Compass
Candice Payne, 5th Group Realty & Management
Luminaries
Allan Dalton, Real Living Real Estate; HSF Affiliates
Gary Keller, Keller Williams
Pamela Liebman, The Corcoran Group
Diane Ramirez, Halstead Real Estate
Trailblazers
Nick Bailey, RE/MAX
Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom
James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.
Bill Scavone, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.
Trendsetters
Kelley Dunn-Feliz, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Victoria Gillespie, The National Association of REALTORS®
John Mazur, Homesnap
Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, JP and Associates REALTORS®
RISMedia is putting out the call for nominations from readers starting July 15 for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers. If you know someone who is making strides and positive contributions in the real estate industry, you can also email your nomination to maria@rismedia.com.