NAR Announces Changes to August Leadership Week, Leadership Summit Events

In light of ongoing government-mandated lockdowns and lingering public health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced Monday its decision to convert NAR Leadership Summit and Leadership Week events to a fully-virtual format this summer.

“Although we’re all yearning to regain normalcy in our lives, NAR has made the necessary determination to conduct all of our meetings and events virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a decision that now extends through Leadership Summit and Leadership Week in mid-August,” said NAR 2021 President Charlie Oppler. “This announcement is being made now in order to help protect our members and association staff against potential financial losses, but we’re excited this virtual format will give thousands of additional REALTORS® the opportunity to participate in these events.”

Originally scheduled from August 16-21, Leadership Week traditionally offers members and association staff an opportunity to gather and collaborate on pressing issues and initiatives within the real estate industry.

Since being forced to pivot away from in-person events beginning with its AEI Institute in mid-March, NAR has spent recent months working to develop and implement new virtual opportunities for member participation. The group continues its work to enhance and increase offerings intended to help REALTORS® navigate the coronavirus and its impact on American real estate.

This week, NAR is hosting its annual REALTORS® Legislative Meetings virtually for the first time, opening up the opportunity for all of NAR’s 1.4 million members to participate. The conference normally brings around 10,000 REALTORS® to Washington, D.C., though registration totals had exceeded 18,000 as of Monday. Registration and attendance for all members, press and industry professionals is free and can be completed at https://2020.legislative.realtor/.

Additional details on Leadership Summit and Leadership Week will be released as they emerge.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.