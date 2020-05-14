4 Superfoods to Keep You Healthy

Many people are constantly on the hunt for the healthiest food choices, whether it be to lose weight, lower cholesterol or simply adapt better eating habits. Superfoods have become increasingly popular over the years, offering health benefits and new recipes that are not only good for you, but taste good, too. Here are four superfood options you can add to your diet to keep you healthy.

Blueberries

High in fiber and low in calories, blueberries are a popular superfood to add to your recipe book. From snacking on them individually to adding them to a spring salad or warm pie, they are a fruit you’ll be glad you tried. Blueberries contain no cholesterol or fat and are bursting with antioxidants. Be sure to wash them before consumption and to ensure extended freshness.

Pinto Beans

Beans of all kinds are very good for your body, including and especially pinto beans. In addition to helping manage diabetes and cutting the risk of high blood pressure, pinto beans contain no saturated fat, trans fat or cholesterol. They are also high in protein, which can be very helpful for vegans and vegetarians, as well as a high content of fiber, iron and folic acid.

Artichokes

For a low calorie and low sodium choice, add artichokes to your next meal. Packed with vitamin C, fiber and folate, artichokes are a great option, whether fresh or jarred. Add them to your favorite spinach dip or in your next chicken dish for a healthy and tasty option to add to your recipe book.

Prunes

Yes, prunes are known to be a stereotypical “old person” food. However, they are also a great choice when looking for something high in fiber and antioxidants. Prunes are also known to help reduce and slow down age-related mental and physical problems. Whether they are in a salad or consumed in juice form, this superfood is a great addition to any pantry.