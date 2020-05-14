Bolster Your Brand With Video

During this ongoing pandemic, social media, video in particular, has become more important than ever. Whether it be Zoom, Facebook Live or YouTube, video has become integral to the everyday lives of real estate professionals across the U.S.

If you’ve only dipped your toe into video up until this point, there is no better time than now to invest more heavily in video content. Here are several steps you can take to leverage video and further bolster your brand:

Find your niche. One of the best strategies for further developing your brand is by positioning yourself on social media as a local expert. An easy way to do this is through video and by choosing your own niche subject that you can speak to. Whether it’s the local condominium market, speaking to homebuyers who are moving to your area from out of state or providing tips on how sellers can navigate a buyer’s market, there are numerous subjects you can speak to that will up your online stature.

Keep it short. There’s nothing worse than losing your audience halfway through a video. The number one way to make sure your audience stays engaged is to keep the runtime of your video to just a couple minutes at most. One of the few exceptions to this rule is with Facebook Live videos. If you’re using the feature to show a listing, the longer the better. Serious buyers will want to see the details within a certain property.

Include a call to action. This is a key step that is often overlooked. Always double check that you’ve included a call to action in your video, whether it be an end card, a link in the description of your video or simply mentioning how the audience can contact you before you end your video. A call to action has to include some type of contact information so viewers can reach you, such as your email address, a link to your website and/or your phone number.

Agents, what are some other ways you’re incorporating video into your business strategy as we navigate the current crisis?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.