NAHREP Lists Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents and Teams, Representing $6.86 Billion in Total Volume for 2019

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) released its ninth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report, recognizing outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. This year’s report, sponsored by Zillow, includes rankings of top individual agents by volume, top Latino teams, and top agents by major market regions, representing over $6.86 billion in combined sales volume in 2019.

“It makes me proud to see the exceptional quality of professionals in the Top 250 Latino Agents Report, who are working hard to elevate our industry and provide the best service to our consumers,” said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez.

“Congratulations to these agents who have worked very hard to be in the top percentage of our industry.”

The top 10 Latino Agents on the NAHREP list for 2020, ranked by number of real estate sales, are:



1. Blair Myers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success, Macon, Ga. — 361

2. Luis Coronel, Coronel Realty Group, Indianapolis, Ind. — 278

3. Luis Ortiz, RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn, Ill. — 252

4. Angel Rosado, Realty Spot, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico — 247

5. Matias Rosales, Century 21 Action Group, San Luiz, Ariz. — 219

6. Artemisa Boston, Realty Group, Inc., West Saint Paul, Minn. — 210

7. Jeffrey Galindo, New Door Residential, Las Vegas, Nev. — 178

8. Itzel Sanchez, Premier Realty Group, Cordova, Tenn. — 164

9. Ruben Luna, A.Z. & Associates Real Estate Group, Glendale, Ariz. — 154.5

10. Arturo Flores, Success Realty Partners, Woodstock, Ill. — 153

The top 10 Latino Teams on the NAHREP list for 2020 are:

1. Mark Dimas, Mark Dimas Properties, Mark Dimas Team, Cypress, Texas — 1,071

2. Shelly Salas, The Salas Team, LTD, Killeen, Texas — 633

3. Ezequiel Vaello, Sky Realty, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico — 498

4. Veronica Figueroa, eXp Realty, LLC, The Figueroa Team, Orlando, Fla. — 429

5. Monica Foster, eXp Realty, LLC, The Monica Foster Team, League City, Texas — 316

6. Fidel Batres, Keller Williams Realty Signature, Fidel Batres Team, Rockford, Ill. — 259

7. Zachariah Castillo, Keller Williams Realty City View, The Castillo Group, San Antonio, Texas — 225

8. Michelle Fermin, Century 21 North East, The Fermin Group, North Andover, Mass. — 215

9. Matthew Guzman, RE/MAX Universal, Matthew Guzman Team, New Caney, Texas — 185

10. Oscar Tortola, Keller Williams Realty, Oscar Tortola Group, Corona, Calif. — 181

For the sixth consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand, with 43 individual agents on the list, followed by Century 21 with 32 honorees and Keller Williams Realty with 28. Among all of their brands, Realogy had 77 agents on the list.

The agents on this year’s list hail from 34 states and Puerto Rico. Most of the agents on the NAHREP Top 250 are more experienced than the typical agent, according to National Association of REALTORS®’ statistics, as the majority of agents on the Top 250 list have been in the industry for 11 years or more.

Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the nation, with El Paso and San Antonio, Texas and Chicago, Illinois leading the way as the most represented cities on the list.

The Top 250 Latino Agents will receive special recognition at the 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference at L’ATTITUDE that will be held September 24-27, 2020.