3 Easy Sheet Pan Ideas for Weeknight Dinners

Sheet pan dinners are a weeknight lifesaver and can be the perfect solution for anyone who is hoping to eat healthier without spending hours in the kitchen. If you’re hoping to avoid excess dishes and limit your need to slave over a stovetop, popping in one of these sheet pan recipes could be just what you need tonight.

Italian Chicken Breast and Parmesan Asparagus

Chicken breast and asparagus both can be cooked at 400 degrees F for 22-26 minutes until your chicken has reached 165 degrees and your asparagus is tender; this makes them a perfect sheet pan combo. Coat your chicken breasts in a mixture of avocado or olive oil and Italian seasoning. Then, place your chicken breasts and spread your asparagus out on your baking sheet in the remaining space. Season everything with salt and pepper to taste, drizzle oil over your asparagus and let it bake! 5-10 minutes before your dish is finished, sprinkle shredded aged parmesan on your asparagus and let it bake for the remaining time. Serve this dish with a fresh salad and your favorite dinner rolls.

Peppers and Smoked Sausage Link Medley

Sliced bell peppers of every color and your favorite smoked turkey sausage are the stars in this unbelievably easy dinner. The prep is minimal; simply slice your bell peppers into strips, cut your turkey sausage lengthwise and cut it into 2-3 inch strips. Toss your peppers with olive or avocado oil and place your ingredients on an oiled sheet pan. Bake it as-is or brush your sausages with BBQ sauce for extra flavor. Bake at 425 degrees F for 25-30 minutes (or until your bell peppers are soft and charred in spots, and the sausage is completely cooked through). Serve on its own for a BBQ veggie medley or place over a bed of rice or on a hoagie for a BBQ sandwich.

Pesto Salmon and Rainbow Cauliflower Bake

This indulgent dish couldn’t be more simple. The trick to this dish is to “cheat” a little. Since raw cauliflower would require more cook time than your salmon, start with your favorite frozen cauliflower (tip: rainbow cauliflower provides visual depth to your dish). On a lined and oiled baking pan*, add your salmon fillet skin-side down. Cover the top of your salmon in a generous helping of your favorite pesto. In the remaining space, spread out your frozen cauliflower and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Bake your dish at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes until your salmon easily flakes with a fork. As your dish bakes, the pesto will spread, seasoning your cauliflower as well. For added flavor indulgence, sprinkle grated parmesan cheese onto your cauliflower five minutes before your recipe is finished baking.

*Special Note: this dish works best in a roasting pan or a sheet pan with larger ledges to prevent any pooling pesto from spilling onto the bottom of your oven.