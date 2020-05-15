3 House-Care Books to Start Reading Today

House care doesn’t come naturally to some, and for those for whom it does come naturally, there is always room to improve in the hopes of enjoying your home even more. If you want to improve your home and your knowhow around the house, these books should be on your reading list.

Home Comforts: The Art and Science of Keeping House

Written by Cheryl Mendelson, this book is a must-read for any homeowner who wants to learn more about housekeeping, home economics and even rules for electrical safety. A book written for a generation who lost the art of housekeeping once modern-day life hit full-swing, Mendelson’s pithy and charming way of speaking about the chore and rewards of keeping a home make you want to care for yours like never before.

New Home Journal: Record All the Repairs, Upgrades and Home Improvements During Your Years at…

Authored by Laura Agadoni, this book is ideal for the DIY guru and new homeowners alike. This book is packed with fill-in-the-blank prompts and places to organize all your home’s important information. Keep your home warranty, your paint color choices, flooring materials and other helpful information all in one place. This book makes it painless to track all your amazing updates to your home and to dream about new ones down the road.

Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff

A slob-turned-decluttering-expert, Dana K. White writes with the “messy person” in mind. If keeping your home decluttered and organized is a dream that simply feels too overwhelming, this book may be for you. Every homeowner who feels like their drowning in clutter faces challenges, but if sentimental attachments and constant life challenges continue to stand in your way, White will show you the path of a clean and organized home—all from the perspective of someone who hates cleaning and organizing. This book is perfect for the dreamer who has tried other solutions from decluttering experts but needs a pragmatic, not perfect, approach.