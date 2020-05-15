Staycation Ideas You’ll Wish You Tried Sooner

Whether you plan to take your full vacation time in your own backyard, or you simply are looking for something extra enjoyable for your weekend, there’s something to be said for the perfect staycation. Experience the relaxation and energy of a “real” vacation without all the hassle of travel with these ideas that will make you wish you’d taken a staycation sooner.

Take a Virtual Tour

Finances or restrictions may prevent you from traveling the world every vacation, but with the internet at your fingertips, there’s no need to skip sightseeing if you’re on a staycation. Set aside a bit of time on your itinerary for some virtual tours. From Buckingham palace to Disneyland, or even virtual museums, there’s no shortage of interesting places to explore from the comfort of your home.

Take the Road Less Traveled

If the journey truly is more fun than the destination for you, use your staycation to plan a day trip on a scenic road. No need to book a hotel or have anything grand planned at the end of your trip, simply pick up a bite to eat, hop back in your car and enjoy the road on the way home.

Camp Out in the Urban Jungle

Can’t get out and camp at your usual haunts this summer? Pitch a tent in your own backyard for just as much fun. A tent, flashlight, the ingredients for s’mores and a gas or wood-burning fire pit is all you need to make the experience feel like the real thing. This is especially true for children! Bonus, at the end of your camping adventure, you can enjoy a nice hot shower in your own home.

Create Your Own Spa Retreat

Turn your home into an oasis by indulging a little. Remove your everyday clutter and replace it with lit candles, some indoor foliage or flower bouquets and tranquil music. Don’t be afraid to go all out, just like a real spa! Create your own itinerary complete with online yoga classes, a relaxing bath and a rejuvenating face mask. Make it truly convincing by slipping into your favorite fuzzy robe and sipping on water infused with citrus and cucumber slices. Finish off the day by ordering a spa-like meal for delivery.

Make your next staycation the most enjoyable yet.