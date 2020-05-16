Tech Tools for the Superstars, In Uncertain Times

What: Join Cleve Gaddis, coach with Workman Success Systems, along with Ron Howard, a team leader at RE/MAX Advantage, and Mark Ryan, broker of RE/MAX Victory, to learn about the five must-have tools and systems for converting more prospects to clients in the new reality of virtual real estate.

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Ron Howard, Team Leader, Ron Howard & Associates with RE/MAX Advantage; Mark Ryan, Broker, RE/MAX Victory; Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO, Rental Beast; Tim Rabara, Sales Manager, Homes.com; Cleve Gaddis, Coach, Workman Success Systems.

Register now!

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.



About the Webinar



Speakers



Ron Howard is the team leader of Ron Howard & Associates with RE/MAX Advantage in Baltimore County. Howard became a real estate professional after he and a partner bought, renovated and sold dozens of properties, and he’s built upon his professional experiences in sales, information technology, broadcast video production, and computer networking.



Mark Ryan, broker of RE/MAX Victory and leader of the Mark Ryan Group in Dayton, Ohio, has 30 years of experience in marketing, sales and real estate. Ryan has 15 certifications/designations, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), e-PRO®, Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR).



Spokespersons



Ishay Grinberg, Rental Beast founder and CEO, is a successful real estate agent and managing broker with more than 20 years’ experience in the NYC and Boston markets. Having experienced every facet of the residential real estate transaction firsthand, he is all too familiar with the challenges faced by agents, landlords and tenants at various stages of the rental experience.



Tim Rabara is sales manager at Homes.com, which connects real estate brokers and agents with over 12.5 million consumers monthly through brand advertising, lead generation, marketing and online reputation solutions.



Moderator

Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Branding, Buzz and Blitz: Generate 6-8 Leads a Month From Every Listing”, please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.