Realogy-Affiliated Agents Lead Nearly One-Third of NAHREP Top 250

Realogy proudly represents 31 percent of agents recognized in the ninth annual National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) Top 250 Latino Agents Report for 2020 announced last week. Honoring the top Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country, the ranking features 77 independent sales agents affiliated with Realogy’s brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® Coldwell Banker®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®.

According to the NAHREP 2019 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, over the past decade, Hispanics have accounted for 51.6 percent of the overall U.S. homeownership growth. Furthermore, Hispanics are the only demographic to increase their rate of homeownership for the last five consecutive years.

“Realogy continues to grow and expand our existing Latino broker and agent bases to best serve the consistently increasing Hispanic homebuyer population,” said John Peyton, president and chief executive officer, Realogy Franchise Group. “We congratulate and celebrate every agent recognized on the 2020 NAHREP Top 250 list as they each passionately contribute to the ongoing growth of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in the U.S., and we are particularly proud of the accomplishments of our Realogy brand-affiliated agents honored this year for their strong engagement with the Hispanic community across the country.”

Realogy affiliated agents featured as Top 10 Latino Agents include Blair Myers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Macon, Georgia, at No. 1 and Matias Rosales, CENTURY 21 Action Group in San Luiz, Nevada, at No. 5.

Additionally, Michelle Fermin of Century 21 North East, The Fermin Group in North Andover, Massachusetts, was featured at No. 8 in the Top 10 Latino Teams.

Additional Realogy highlights include:

– 77 out of the Top 250 agents by transaction sides, including CENTURY 21 (32), Coldwell Banker (27), ERA (11), Sotheby’s International Realty (5), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

– 36 out of the Top 100 agents by sale volume, including Coldwell Banker Real Estate (17), Sotheby’s International Realty (10), CENTURY 21 (6), ERA (2), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

– 75 percent of the Top 20 Rookies named for 2020 came from Realogy-affiliated brands, including Coldwell Banker (6), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (3), CENTURY 21 (3) and ERA (2)

– Regionally, Realogy led 53 percent of the Top 100 agents in the South, 52 percent of the Top 100 agents in the Northeast, 40 percent of the Top 100 agents in the West and 30 percent of the Top 100 agents in the Midwest

“For more than a decade our national marketing programs, online presence, productivity tools and targeted sponsorships have combined to build a bond of trust and a growing affinity for Century 21 Real Estate with the Hispanic consumers who are so vital to our nation’s growth and economy,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “During this unprecedented time where there is so much uncertainty in the market, consumers need these types of dedicated industry professionals more than ever, who truly understand their community, their needs and are willing to go above and beyond to help them achieve that dream of home ownership. Our affiliated agents and brokers will continue to focus on elevating the real estate industry by delivering an authentic, personalized one-stop experience for every client.”

According to NAHREP, agents on this year’s Top 250 list hail from 34 states and Puerto Rico and represent a combined total 26,476 transactions in closed transaction sides and over $6.86 billion in total aggregate volume during 2019. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the United States, with El Paso, San Antonio, and Chicago the most represented cities. Honorees will receive special recognition at the 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference at L’ATTITUDE that will be held September 24-27, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.