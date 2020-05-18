Create Listings in Any Market

Take purposeful action to generate listings and success.



Listings are the name of the game, and the team that dominates the listings, dominates the market. Every top agent is a heavy listing agent. If you are waiting for a home to show up on the MLS, you should proactively go find the home for your buyers. This radically differentiating value-add is a game changer for you.

Think about it, there is not a home on the market, but you actually go find the right home for your buyers. How amazing it that? Additionally, instead of waiting for someone in your sphere to say they want to sell their home, go get listings yourself. You and your team can “make your own market” right now. You can create your own success. Here are some tips you can implement immediately to make your 2020 goals a reality:

1. Go find the home for your buyers. Don’t wait for a home to come on the market. You can literally find the home for your buyers by getting creative and proactively going outside the MLS to secure a home seller that is willing to sell their home to your buyer. Send a postcard or letter to the neighborhoods that your buyer wants to purchase in. You will get responses and listing appointments out of it, and possibly find the perfect home for your buyer. Also, call the homeowners in a specific neighborhood and let them know you have pre-approved buyers for their home and offer a no-hassle, free consultation to see if the home would work for your buyer. You should also check the listings that the agents in your office are working on; they may have a home that hasn’t hit the market yet. Don’t wait for something to come on the market. Go find the listing and realize the gold that exists in being hyper-focused on listings.

Content Square 1.

2. Maximize multiple-offer markets to list and sell. Don’t have any or are low on listings? Or maybe your current listings aren’t in the hot selling price point? That’s ok. Study the market and go after a plan to list homes in the price points that are experiencing multiple offers. Even if you are not involved in the sale or the listing of homes selling in multiple-offer markets, you can canvas that neighborhood and call those surrounding homeowners and send them postcards that say “homes are selling with multiple buyers and above list price, thinking about selling? Give me a call.” This strategy will get you listing appointments. Remember when the last home sold in a five, 10 or 14 multiple-offer situation? Only one buyer got that home and there are four, 9 or 13 other buyers in that price point for that neighborhood that want to buy a home and are actively looking. You can share that there is pent-up demand for homes and buyers are on a waiting list, waiting for more homes to enter the market. You will generate listings for yourself, and if you go after these uniquely positioned ones, they will not only list but will also sell quickly.

3. MicroFarm neighborhoods to generate listings and buyers. Take several of your recent listings and sales and work those neighborhoods and streets for future listings. Send at least five postcards about the listing—new listing, open house neighbor preview, new price, under contract and sold messages—coupled with you actually calling the neighbors; this will create new client relationships and future listings and sales. Even if you had a listing sell or a buyer purchased property in the last three to six months, call that neighborhood right now to see who else is interested in moving. There will be more listings within the next six to 12 months near any sale. Make sure you are the team or agent that maximizes those future listings. You can if you have a strategy and execute the action plan to connect with these homeowners.

4. Call Expireds, right now. Expired listings are the very best, free qualified leads available to you and the easiest to convert. With a proven strategy, you can convert one to two expired listings a month, and that is a huge increase of income for you. If you would like to hear some of the Expired Strategies we use with our coaching members, schedule your FREE 30-minute strategy call now. We can help you with the script strategy and how to deliver it for maximum results and securing you a listing appointment on the first call.

Content Square 2.

Focus your team on securing more listings every month. Repeat this daily and meet with your team members every morning to reinforce this focus and commitment. If you need to adjust the 2020 monthly listing and sales goals for your team members for the remaining months of the year, that’s okay. It can all happen when you have a plan and a strategy. Making sure each team member has reset their new goals is the starting point. Getting yourself and your team members hyper-focused on securing listings is key to building momentum for the rest of the year. When you own the listing market, you will have massive success. Keep your 2020 goals and implement and execute new ways to achieve them! Happy listing success to you!

Click here to request Sherri’s FREE copy of the GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to drive listings and sales. Click here to book Sherri for a webinar for your team.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.