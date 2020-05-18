Here’s How Private Enclaves Are Being Reimagined

Across the country, there’s a new type of community emerging: luxury ecovillages. Catering to homeowners who want to lower their impact on the environment without compromising on quality of life, there are plenty of reasons to believe that these exclusive neighborhoods will only become more popular in the coming future. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, here are few reasons to get excited about the new trend.

Sustainability

A defining feature of these communities, of course, is their focus on smart design and renewable energy, like geothermal heating and cooling systems. In addition to promoting an environmentally friendly way of life, however, these features will likely also be sought after for those who are experiencing a wake-up call during this current crisis. Luxury homeowners who want to be prepared in the event of catastrophe can enjoy peace of mind in a home that runs on alternative energy sources.

Wellness

Wellness is practically synonymous with luxury these days, so it should come as no surprise that there is an emphasis on taking care of oneself. Health-conscious individuals can expect an atmosphere that rivals a five-star resort, with spa facilities, yoga studios and fitness centers. Ecovillages also tend to embrace nature with an abundance of trails and outdoor activities at your disposal.

Content Square 1.

Culture and Community

These full-service neighborhoods strive to have everything you could ever need within the enclave to allow for a walkable lifestyle rather than having to drive everywhere. That means they can boast a wide range of restaurants and boutique shops, as well as concert halls, theaters and even farmers markets right outside your door. In the top-tier, concierge services are part of the package to ensure a stress-free lifestyle.