The New Normal of Luxury Real Estate Marketing

Much like everything else, luxury real estate marketing has changed in response to our current situation. Fortunately, for those still looking to buy or sell a home, the industry is coming up with resourceful and innovative ways to continue showcasing beautiful properties without having to interact with each other. Here are a few such marketing practices that are being embraced in luxury real estate while many of us are social distancing.

Digital Home Tours

A professionally shot HD video is more important than ever before if potential buyers are going to get a feel for your home without coming inside. As the technology continues to improve for 3D home tours, this too is becoming a popular method that allows a buyer to virtually experience a property and become fully immersed with 360-degree views in each room.

Virtual Open Houses

Since we aren’t able to host a traditional open house for the time being, real estate agents are utilizing tools like Facebook Live and Zoom to bring groups of potential buyers inside a home. These virtual walkthroughs are the perfect way to safely “visit” a property and get answers to any questions you may have in real-time.

Content Square 1.

3D Floor Plans

With cutting-edge software, agents can create stunning 3D floor plans that allow buyers to get a sense of scale and dimensions throughout a home. These high quality renderings are far more engaging than traditional floor plans and can help to bring the feel of a property to life.

Photography With a Twist

Of course, photography will always be at the forefront of real estate marketing. For homes that are unoccupied, it’s easy enough for a trusted photographer to walk through and capture images on their own. When a homeowner doesn’t feel comfortable bringing a photographer into their current living space, however, we can advise you on how to stage the décor and lighting in your home to take your own beautiful photos.