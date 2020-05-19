3 Essential Work-From-Home Upgrades

Here are three easy work-from-home upgrades to increase your productivity.

Focus on Furnishings

An adequate desk and comfortable chair are obvious necessities. In addition, a few luxuries—like a coffee maker or a mini fridge for snacks—will help you feel your best.

Tech Essentials

Quality items like a high-definition monitor, noise-canceling headphones or high-end speakers can make a huge difference in your home office.

Video Conference With Ease

Proper lighting in your home office and faster internet speeds with an upgraded WiFi connection will make video conferencing a breeze.