Best Practices for Keeping Lockboxes Clean

NAR PULSE—If you use a SentriLock lockbox, there is a key step you should take to reduce the possibility of viral contamination through the use of the lockbox. That step involves thoroughly cleaning the lockbox. Learn more.

Business Unusual: 3 Things to Do Right Now In RPR

By now, you’re probably a little more accustomed to your “work from home” situation and, hopefully, it’s back to normal sooner than later. In the meantime, RPR gives you three easy tasks to do right now, so you’ll be better prepared for the future.

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement

Managing Brokers—Guide your office to a Commitment to Excellence Endorsement. Find out how when you join us for a free demonstration of the C2EX platform Thursday, May 28 at 12:00pm CT. C2EX allows you to monitor your agents’ progress, suggest additional content to review and assign specific tasks to complete.