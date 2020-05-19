CRS Data Attracts Seven New Customers in Three Months

CRS Data continues to reach new customers as its rich property data and mapping tools become increasingly important within today’s more virtual sales environment. Over the past three months, CRS Data partnered with seven new customers to service its MLS Tax Suite, including Triangle MLS, Inc., Greater Alabama MLS, Valley MLS, Northern Great Lakes REALTORS® MLS LLC, Texarkana Board of REALTORS®, Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS® and Iowa Great Lakes Board of REALTORS®.

Across all regions of the U.S., CRS Data now services its MLS Tax Suite product to 1,312 counties in 35 states.

“Our industry has quickly transitioned to a more virtual environment, one in which rich property tax data and mapping tools are vital to service clients successfully,” said Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. “We have stepped up as a team to ensure that our MLS Tax Suite and our help desk services are flawless and readily available to agents who are helping clients shop and sell homes more virtually than ever before.”

Content Square 1.

Property data can offer various perspectives for clients who can’t visit a home. For example, mapping tools help agents show the distance between a home and a local pool house, lake or community center. Map views can give buyers a better sense of a community or neighborhood’s size and proximity to amenities. Additionally, agents can calculate the value of home additions to ensure accurate comps. They also leverage personalized customization options, such as the ability to add a photo, contact information and a note to their property reports.

“We are inspired by the opportunity to help members by doing what our team loves, which is delivering unparalleled, innovative data-driven solutions,” said Kari Autry, director of marketing and product development. “As our growth continues, we are committed to upholding our long-standing tradition of offering superior product, service and data.”

New product updates and upgrades are consistently made to ensure that the MLS Tax Suite offers the most innovative tools and solutions available. These are shared through simplified, accessible video tutorials.

Content Square 2.

CRS Data is committed to offering personable customer support to all MLSs and associations, regardless of size. Their help desk is available by phone or email, and training is always offered. While in-person meetings are limited, CRS Data hosts live webinar trainings to support customers.

The CRS Data team is ambitiously working with new MLSs and associations across the U.S. to offer their flexible, robust MLS Tax Suite. Agents and executives can learn more by visiting www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.

For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com.