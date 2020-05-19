Why You Can Remain Cautiously Optimistic About the Luxury Real Estate Market

Though it may not seem like it now, there are several reasons to be cautiously optimistic about what the future holds for high-end home values.

Look to the Past

The U.S. economy has experienced its fair share of recessions since 1980, but not one of them has lasted more than 18 months.

This Is a Health Crisis

Banks are far better prepared to endure an economic downturn today, and this is not a bubble bursting.

Home Has New Meaning

Now more than ever, we’ll have a deeper connection to our homes and view them as our safe haven.

Long-Term View

A decline in prices in the short term is likely, but property is a long-term investment, and we will see all-time highs again in the future.