ERA Real Estate Names American Real Estate ERA Powered Winner of Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies, has named American Real Estate ERA Powered, serving east and southeast Texas, as the winner of its Gene Francis Memorial Award given annually to the brand’s top all-around company.

The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA company and reflects the qualities most respected throughout the global ERA system and the real estate industry. Known for his forward-thinking business acumen as well as his philanthropic spirit, Francis established a defining culture of service to which all ERA companies aspire. Factored into the award selection are high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of ERA resources as well as sales and company growth.

American Real Estate ERA Powered has achieved Top Affiliate status every year since joining the brand and has been one of the brand’s top 2 percent of global affiliates. Additionally, broker/owner Jaime Hensley serves on the prestigious ERA National Advisory Council, a select group of affiliates charged with representing the voice of the network and providing critical insight.

Hensley has led the 70-year-old firm since 2004 after a successful career as a financial consultant and commercial banker. Governor Rick Perry appointed her to the State of Texas Real Estate Commission in 2009 as the youngest person ever to receive the prestigious honor. She is active in the local community and sits on the Board of Directors of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.

“Jaime is one of our most committed, dedicated and respected leaders and has been an integral part of the ERA brand,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Her commitment to fully embracing ERA tools, resources and learning opportunities along with regularly participating in brand events, has been key to her success.

“Years ago, Jaime set a goal for her company to crack the top 20 in production for all ERA firms and they have now reached that goal as the 13th ranked firm,” Chris continued. “This accomplishment is even more impressive considering how Jaime and her team had to overcome the destruction of Hurricane Harvey and the September floods that hit the Beaumont region. The Gene Francis Award is our highest honor and Jaime, her management team and agents deserve it immensely.”

“This was our first year to be eligible for the Gene Francis Memorial Award, and it has been our No. 1 goal to be recognized at such a high level,” said Jaime Hensley, broker/owner, American Real Estate ERA Powered. “Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate has afforded us the opportunity to surround ourselves with one of the most collaborative, supportive and innovative cultures in real estate. Being part of the ERA brand has helped to grow our business, invest in our agents and provide the best experience possible for our customers. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, I can think of no better time to receive such an honor.”

The ERA Real Estate network is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp.