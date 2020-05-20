REveo for Agents Unveils Virtual Services App to Cope with COVID-19 Crisis

With real estate agents largely sidelined by shelter-in-place orders, REveo rolled out virtual showing tool for clients to view property in real time or on demand.

REveo helps real estate agents create virtual showings in a single click without apps or additional technology required for clients. Real estate agents share virtual showings with clients live or on-demand. The virtual tour broadcast is branded with the brokerage and agent’s information to maintain brand consistency and contact information during each showing.

Simple. Safe. Effective. With clients safe at home and agents at the property, REveo connects them in just a click.

Content Square 1.

“I use REveo daily,” said Kristin Frosaker, managing broker at Compass. She also conducted virtual showings before COVID-19 and recently closed a deal on a home the buyers only saw on REveo. She added, “What an effective tool to have during a pandemic.”

The tool is quickly becoming a staple for brokers, stagers, appraisers, inspectors, buyers and sellers alike.

“In this crisis and beyond, REveo is an integral part of how we service our celebrity clientele,” says celebrity and luxury REALTOR® Kofi Nartey, founder and CEO of SOCIETY Real Estate + Development. “We privately show celebrity clients our luxury listings with a click in real time or on demand, when they want and how they want.”

Content Square 2.

Clients watch livestream property tours in high definition from any screen no matter where they are in the world, which is more effective than traditional 3D tour or photo tours. With REveo, clients tour every facet of the home and engage with the agent one on one.

“We are always seeking to provide our agents with quality tools, and that is why we opted for REveo PRO white label,” says Adam Betta, co-founder and broker of THE HIGHLAND PARTNERS. “I believe REveo provides just that. REveo allows agents to connect and engage the client at a high level with simplicity and ease.”

REALTORS® can opt to record and share tours with clients on-demand. They can feature and post tours across social media channels without any of the traditional limitations related to the size or duration of the video. Clients receive REveo on-demand showings via text, email any social media feed or messaging app on any platform—iPhone, iPad, Android, tablet, desktop, laptop or smart TV—to watch from anywhere in the world with a click.

Content Square 3.

MoxiWorks, an open platform system for residential real estate, recently partnered with REveo.

“Now more than ever, real estate agents have to get creative to help their clients buy and sell a home,” said Krista Thomsen, partner manager, MoxiCloud Partnerships & Integrations. “We’re excited and proud to work with partners like REveo to help our clients do just that.”

REveo offers a complimentary 30-day unlimited trial. To start the free trial, download the REveo app from the app store.