Why Great Customer Service Is Always Essential

Providing great customer service is more important than ever before. As your clients face challenges in their lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they need to know you are in their corner and ready to help. Here’s how you can be a source of strength and support for others right now:



Make Someone’s Day

In dark times, you can be a shining beacon of light for people by offering them encouragement and hope. Because of social distancing guidelines, meeting your customers face-to-face might be impossible at the moment. However, you can still demonstrate your care with thoughtful gestures. You could deliver a small appreciation gift to their door, for example, while making sure that you adhere to all the recommended safety guidelines. If this isn’t an option, you could call to say hello and check in or mail a personal note to let them know you are thinking of them. Going above and beyond to take care of others during times of hardship will strengthen the bonds and deepen your relationships with your clients in the future.

Make It Fun

Everyone needs a bright spot in their day, especially now. Social media is a great way to make connections in a fun and impactful way. Why not consider hosting virtual challenges with your clients? A little friendly competition can be a welcome distraction! You could also act as a resource hub, providing customers with ideas for activities they could do at home with their families. You could even provide free resources, such as coloring pages for kids and adults, recipes that family members could try together or resources they could tap into to work out and stay fit. You could also host Facebook Lives to keep people updated with developments in the marketplace. Being a source of both information and fun is a powerful way to help people.

Innovate

Even in challenging and difficult circumstances, there are always opportunities to help others. Be an innovator in the lives of your customers and do whatever you can to find ways to assist them. For example, many local community banks and credit unions recently figured out how to assist small businesses with CARES Act loans, going above and beyond to make sure they could provide support for their customers when they needed it most. When this storm has passed, those who experienced difficulty will remember who was there to provide help—and who was not. Make sure your customers remember you for all the right reasons.

When times are tough, you must kick into high gear and work extra hard to support and advise your clients. Great customer service is always essential, so be consistent and make nurturing your relationships part of your daily routine right now. For more tips on providing excellent customer service and weathering the new normal, listen to “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast.