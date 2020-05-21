Executive Changes: Leadership Making Moves Amidst Turbulent Times

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce the hiring of Cathy Jackson as vice president of talent development. In addition to her duties to help progress the education, knowledge and professionalism of Intero’s agent community, Jackson will also assist with the management of Intero’s Los Gatos office.

A respected real estate veteran, Jackson’s career has seen her as a top producer, mentor and cherished teammate wherever she has practiced real estate. Most recently, Cathy was with Compass and, prior to that, she was with Sereno Group.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Intero to take on this exciting new role,” said Jackson. “It will be fulfilling to leverage my real estate knowledge and training experience to help some of the best agents in the business take their careers to another level.”

In addition to Jackson’s new role, she will also assist in the day-to-day operations and management of Intero’s Los Gatos office. She will be a valuable asset to the office with her vast knowledge of the industry, as well as her infectious spirit and desire to build a great culture. If that was not enough on her plate, Jackson will also be continuing her real estate sales business with her son Jamie.

“Cathy is a career real estate professional, with a deep understanding of the business,” said Brian Crane, chief executive officer of Intero. “We are excited to have Cathy and her team join us. Her abundant energy and infectious enthusiasm are what sets her apart as a REALTOR® and leader. As one of the first agents hired at Intero in 2002, we’re excited to see Cathy return home.”



“I am overjoyed to be welcoming Cathy back to the Intero family,” said John Thompson, president of Intero. “I have known Cathy for years and have admired what she has done for the real estate industry as a whole. Having her back on the team continues to strengthen the Intero brand, as Cathy is someone who lives the core values of Intero and manages every person and situation with professional expertise and personal concern.”



“I’m very excited to have Cathy back at Intero,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her return marks an incredible, next chapter of the Intero story. I’m looking forward to working closely with her and the Intero team to achieve ongoing growth, perpetual innovation and long-term prosperity.”

In addition, The Real Deal recently reported that Compass Chief People Officer Sara Patterson is no longer with the company after just three months. Replacing Patterson is Margaret Smith, previously head of talent, and who has been with the company for three years.

CEO Robert Reffkin reportedly said the firm “parted ways” with Patterson and that the leadership changes will help the company “continue to grow while laying the foundation for an eventual IPO.”

Compass is one of many real estate companies struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, laying off 15 percent of employees in March, reducing salaries by up to 50 percent, and projecting a massive drop in revenue in the short-term.