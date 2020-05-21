Facebook Messenger Rooms for Your Real Estate Business

First, there was Facebook, then came Facebook Live, and now there is a new video tool available to members of the Facebook community: Facebook Messenger Rooms. These “Rooms” were made to increase the usage of the Facebook platform and engage community video discussions.



These Rooms are available through Facebook Messenger and can hold a maximum of 50 guests per chat. The best part about this is that it is a free tool that can be used directly on Facebook. Now, you are probably wondering how you can use it for your real estate business.



How to Use Messenger Rooms

This tool is available on the desktop and mobile Facebook platforms. If you are logged in, you will now see an option for Rooms underneath where you would post a status update. Once you see the option for a room, click “Create Room” to make your own room or click one of your friends’ profile pictures to join their Room.

If you create your own room, you will have the option to select one of Facebook’s purposes for the room, such as “Happy Hour” or “Here All Day.” You do have the option to choose if you would like your Room to be public or private. If the room is public, any of your followers or friends can join the group. A private room will only allow those who you invite to join the Room. If you are creating a Room in a Facebook Group, any member of that Facebook Group can join.

Benefits and Features

During times when you must practice social distancing, finding new ways to connect with your clients or even conduct showings or tours of listings is of the utmost importance. This is the time to use Facebook Messenger Rooms to its full and free potential.

Facebook Messenger Rooms are free and can be private. From here, you can create a room on your Facebook Profile or Group and invite up to 50 people to ask questions about your listing and participate in a virtual open house. During your Facebook Messenger Room video conversation, you can show off the entirety of the home.

Another benefit of Facebook Messenger Rooms is that you can connect directly with your current clients. If you are working directly with someone, make sure your Room is private and take time to check in with your clients or even hold meetings via this platform.

Perhaps one of the best features is that your clients probably already have a Facebook account, so meeting with them will be easier than ever. With Facebook Messenger Rooms, you can connect with your clients directly through Facebook and they will not have to download and familiarize themselves with another app or program on their mobile devices or computers.