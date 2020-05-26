How to Move Safely During the Pandemic

Although the real estate market has certainly slowed down in the wake of the pandemic, transactions do continue to occur. This presents the unique challenge of how to safely move from one home to another during these unprecedented times. While it may seem like a daunting task, it’s certainly still possible so long as you take the proper precautions. Following are a few tips to keep in mind, should you have to move in the near future.

Use a First-Rate Company

If you’re hiring a moving company, then make sure you find one that’s going above and beyond to meet strict safety standards right now. Ask them what steps they’re taking and if they provide their employees with masks and disinfectants. Many companies have adjusted their procedure and can now give a “virtual estimate” without coming into your home. Most importantly, try to find a company that comes recommended and don’t hesitate to pay for quality service and peace of mind.

Deep Clean Before and After

As much as possible, try to sterilize everything while you’re packing by giving it a wipe down with a disinfectant. That includes the boxes themselves. Once you arrive at your new home, do it again as you’re unpacking. This may be time consuming, but it will help to protect your family, your movers and any other customers who are using the same company.

Follow Guidelines

Be sure to use common sense and follow local guidelines. Try to limit contact with people, wear protective masks, maintain a safe distance between yourself and movers, and remember to use your own pen when signing any documents. If a member of your family is feeling sick, then you should not be moving. Period.

Donate

Moving is always a good time to give away clothes or other items that you no longer need, though it may be a little more difficult than usual to do so right now. Contact local charities and organizations to see if they are currently accepting donations and, if not, when they will be. Putting in the extra effort will go a long way toward helping those who are less fortunate during these difficult times.