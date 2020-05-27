5 Colors for a Trendy Living Room

Looking to update your living room vibe? Try a fresh paint color that can have a big impact on the look and feel of the room.

Deep Blue

This rich shade will give your living room a sophisticated look. Use a matte finish for a suede-like feel or a gloss for a more regal vibe.

Pale Peach

Neutral hues like pale peach help add warmth to a room and help balance

Crimson Red

This shade of red adds warmth to a room. It pairs well with neutral-toned furniture as well as bold colors like golds and greens.

Hushed Blush

This warm, neutral shade provides a great backdrop for any colors in your room, especially accents of green, blue and red.

Teal Blue

Looking to be a little adventurous? This shade is the perfect balance of blue and green—a great choice for a clean, modern living room.