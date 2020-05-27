Converting Renters Into Buyers

Rental Beast positions real estate professionals in front of interested prospects.



Christian Hinz, a REALTOR® with Vibe Real Estate in Miami, Fla., got his start in the industry within the past year. While in college studying accounting, his family pushed him to pursue a career in real estate—and since that time, he has found great success working with rentals and helping current renters become homeowners.

At just 22, Hinz endeavors to educate clients about the reality of buying a home and get them excited about becoming a homeowner.

“Turning renters into homebuyers plays a massive role in my business,” says Hinz. “My advice to other REALTORS® is to work with renters and learn everything there is to know about financing. Some renters may not even know how qualified they can truly be for purchasing a home.”

Hinz believes that rentals have long-term value, and that renters have a high propensity to become homebuyers. Working with renters who turn into homeowners has become such an integral part of Hinz’s day-to-day business that he has even earned a mortgage loan officer’s license.

“Interest rates are at an all-time low, mortgage lenders are very competitive with offers, and the line between renting and buying is sometimes blurred,” says Hinz, who believes that now is the perfect time for renters who have the means to become homeowners to make that jump. “It makes sense to buy a home now because in certain circumstances, it’s more expensive to rent.”

Hinz has successfully nurtured quality rental clients with the help of Rental Beast, a software platform designed to facilitate online rental transactions and nurture rental prospects. Billing itself as being to rentals what MLSs are to homes sales, the company is the first and largest database of rental listings in the U.S.

Hinz first learned about Rental Beast at a networking event last year after striking up a conversation with Jose Angeles, the company’s regional director and general manager, who explained to him how the Rental Beast platform works.

Hinz knew immediately that this was a product he had to incorporate into his business.

“The biggest upside of working with Rental Beast is the opportunity to get in front of interested prospects on a constant basis,” says Hinz.

As for his future? Hinz plans to continue working with rentals and turning them into a major part of his business.

