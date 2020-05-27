HomeSmart Agents Represent Latino Excellence in Real Estate

HomeSmart International, a 100-percent residential real estate brokerage franchisor in the U.S., is celebrating the recognition of five agents who were awarded a spot on the 2020 NAHREP® Top 250 Latino Agents Report. The ninth-annual list from The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®️) recognizes outstanding Latino agents and teams from around the country for their contributions to and success in the real estate industry. For this year’s list, agents and teams were ranked by number of real estate sales in their respective divisions and overall in the nation.

One HomeSmart agent, in particular, stood out on this year’s list. Martha M. Navarro, a HomeSmart agent based out of Goodyear, Ariz., was recognized twice by NAHREP for her work in real estate in 2019. Navarro landed spots on both the Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents in the West and on the Top 250 Latino Agents list overall.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by NAHREP® for the hard work I’ve put into my business this past year,” said Navarro. “Diversity and fair game are two of the core values that drive me as I seek to inform, educate and assist each and every one of my clients. Latino agents have helped shape the real estate industry into what it is today, and I am proud to be involved in driving our industry forward!”

In total, five HomeSmart agents were recognized on this year’s NAHREP® rankings, including:

– Martha M. Navarro (Top 250, Top 100-West), HomeSmart Goodyear, Goodyear, Ariz.

– Daniel Bahena (Top 250), HomeSmart Connect, LLC, Arlington Heights, Ill.

– Lisette Rodriguez-Hasna (Top 250), HomeSmart, Silver Spring, Md.

– Marleny Gomez (Top 100-West), HomeSmart, Surprise, Ariz.

– Adela Lujan (Top 100-West), HomeSmart, Glendale, Ariz.

“We are thrilled to see these HomeSmart agents succeeding in their businesses as they dedicate themselves to serving our communities,” stated Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International. “HomeSmart provides each one of them with the commission, tools and support they need to thrive in their real estate careers.”

The agents chosen to receive the 2020 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agent Award were selected from over 115,000 Latinos in real estate, and represent a combined total of 26,476 transactions in closed transaction sides from January 2019 through December 2019 and over $6.86 billion in total combined sales volume. NAHREP® is the leading voice for Hispanic real estate professionals and a proud champion of homeownership in the Hispanic community. The organization seeks to empower and advocate for Hispanic homeowners, agents and brokers as they pursue the American dream. HomeSmart International is proud to have its 100-percent-brokerage model represented by hard-working and passionate Latino agents who are making a difference in their communities.

