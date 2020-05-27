Tile Ideas for Your Next Bathroom Remodel

If your bathrooms are feeling a little dated or worse for wear, here are some tile ideas to give them an elevated look.

Herringbone Marble Tile

If you’re not the type who buys into trends, you can rest assured that this classic herringbone pattern will look just as stylish twenty years from now as it does today.

Patterned Encaustic Tile

This trendy and vibrant tile choice comes in a variety of cement styles, from geometric to exotic patterns, and can completely transform the feel of your bathroom.

Glass Mosaic Tile

These small, shiny mosaic tiles come in a stunning array of shimmering colors and are surprisingly durable, guaranteed to create a breathtaking bathroom.

Matte Black Subway Tile

If you’re going for a modern or minimalist style, this low-luster, sleek ceramic, stone or even porcelain tile, can bring your bathroom to life.